Irina Shayk is one proud girlfriend!

The 33-year-old Russian model could not have looked prouder of her man Bradley Cooper as he took the 2019 Oscars stage on Sunday to perform with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. The two sang their hit duet from the film, "Shallow."

Shayk sat in between Cooper and Gaga in a front row in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. As the actors walked together from their seats to the stage, Shayk clapped enthusiastically.

Earlier in the evening, Shayk and Cooper walked the Oscars red carpet together and shared a sweet look of love as they posed for photos.

Cooper, 44, and Gaga, 32, play musicians and lovers in A Star Is Born, which marks his directorial debut, and both are nominated for Oscars for their performances.