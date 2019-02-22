Relive the Most Awkward Oscars Moments of All Time

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 4:00 AM
Awkward alert at the Oscars!
Over the past 91 years, Hollywood's most glamorous night has had its fair share of not-so-glamorous moments.
After all, who can forget Jennifer Lawrence almost falling on her face as she went to accept the Best Actress trophy for her role in Silver Linings Playbook? Or Stacey Dash announcing to a quiet audience that she was the "new director of [the Academy's] minority outreach program."
The truth is, the Oscars can never go a year without something happening, which only adds to the anticipation of what could happen during the live show this Sunday on ABC.
Will Chrissy Teigen become a meme again? Is there a surprise host planned for the evening after all?
For now, let's focus on the talented nominees and A-list talent expected to arrive at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
At the same time, it would never hurt to look back on some of the most awkward Oscar moments of all time. Take a look at just few of the must-see memories in our gallery below.
The most iconic Oscar hosts in recent memory, James Franco and Anne Hathaway gave a us a show we will never, ever, ever, forget.
The Academy accidentally used a picture of Jan Chapman to honor the late Janet Patterson. Chapman, who is very much still alive, was reportedly devastated by the mishap.
Leonardo DiCaprio was the new Gretchen Wieners as the Oscars made fun of him for, well, never winning an Oscar. Spoiler alert: He eventually won Best Actor in 2016 for his role in The Revenant.
Jennifer Lawrence said hello to the stairs as she tripped on her way to accept Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.
The Dictator star Sacha Baron Cohen carried an urn full of ashes as he walked the red carpet. He then spilled some on Ryan Seacrest.
Jennifer Lawrence hit the ground once again on the 2014 Oscars Red Carpet.
John Travolta had people talking after his interactions with Idina Menzel during the 2015 Oscars Ceremony.
In a moment nobody expected, Stacey Dash decided to appear in what was one of the most cringe-worthy Oscar moments to ever exist.
Gasps were heard around the world as Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly handed out the Academy Award for Best Picture to La La Land, when the true winner was actually Moonlight.
Chrissy Teigen was caught catching up on some sleep as Casey Affleck receives his Oscar for his role in Manchester by the Sea.
What could possibly go wrong this year? We can't wait to find out Sunday night on ABC.
