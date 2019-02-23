Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Have a Date Night Before the Oscars

  By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 9:20 AM

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

It's the home stretch for Rami Malek as he counts down the days, now hours, until the 2019 Oscars. But first, how about a romantic night out with his lady?

On Friday, the actor, who is nominated for his leading role of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, attended Vanity Fair and Genesis' party celebrating the biopic with his co-star Lucy Boynton, who plays Freddie's lover and muse Mary Austin. Malek, 37, confirmed the pair's real-life romance last month.

At the party, Malek also hung out with current Queen singer Adam Lambert.

Bohemian Rhapsody is also nominated for Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars. Malek has already won a Golden Globe and SAG Award for his role.

The 2019 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

Check out a full list of Oscar nominations.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! After the show, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

