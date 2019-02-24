Let's all take a moment of silence to admire Lady Gaga's estimated $30 million necklace.

The A Star Is Born actress brought the glitz and glamour to the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars. Among a sea of pink and the standard black and white suits, the 32-year-old star showed up and showed out.

Notably, her estimated $30 million Tiffany necklace stole the show. What's more? The stunning piece is "one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world," according to a press release sent to E! News.

Aside from the fact that the jewelry piece looks like the size of a golf ball, but "this marks the first time in history that the priceless 141-year-old Tiffany Diamond has graced an awards show red carpet."

If the cushion-cut diamond looks familiar that's because Audrey Hepburn "last wore the Tiffany diamond in a necklace for the Breakfast at Tiffany's publicity photo shoot."

The glimmering jewel weighs 128.54 carats and has over 82 radiant facets.