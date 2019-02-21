The Most Shocking Moments to Ever Happen at the Oscars

It wouldn't be a proper awards show without some major OMG moments, right?

The 2019 Oscars were already off to an interesting start when Kevin Hart accepted the role as host and then immediately stepped down two days later after homophobic tweets from 2011 resurfaced.

"For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to," he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 4 after announcing the gig. "I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable."

On Dec. 7, Hart tweeted, "I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."

About a month later, he announced once and for all that he would not be hosting the show. "It's done," he told Variety.