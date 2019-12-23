A Year Ago Today, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Secretly Got Married

Oh, how quickly things change.

This time last year, on December 23, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth quietly wed during an intimate ceremony at her home in Franklin, Tennessee. While the bride wore an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown, her groom chose a simple suit and white Vans. It was a simple affair with no frills, but a lot of love. After all, their guests included his brothers Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth as well as her mom Tish Cyrus, dad Billy Ray Cyrus and sisters Noah Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus among others.

"Miley and Liam couldn't be happier with how their wedding went over the weekend," a source told E! News at the time. "The two of them have been inundated with congratulatory wishes from friends and family all over the world. A lavish ceremony wasn't important to Miley or Liam, all that mattered was that their families could be there."

Photos

All the Clues Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Were Headed for a Split

Their marriage, however, wouldn't last through 2019. In August, the couple—they met on set of 2008's The Last Song—announced their split. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," a rep for Miley told E! News at the time. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart."

Since then, the "Slide Away" singer has moved on with The Hills' Kaitlynn Carter and now Cody Simpson. "Their relationship is fun and easy," a source has explained. "They are doing well together."

As for Liam, he was spotted packing on the PDA with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown and, more recently, sparked romance rumors with model Gabrielle Brooks after introducing her to his parents over lunch in Australia.

Now, in honor of what would have been Miley and Liam's first wedding anniversary, keep scrolling and take a look back at the way they were.

The Last Song, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Touchstone Pictures/Sam Emerson

2009: The Last Song

A spark ignites between the two when they film the Nicholas Sparks movie together. Like their onscreen characters, the two quickly fall for each other with the beach as the backdrop.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

2010: Red Carpet Official

The co-stars make their first public appearance as a couple at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 2010 Oscars after party.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

2012: Officially Engaged

After nearly three years together, the duo decide to take their relationship to the next level. "I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," the bride-to-be tells People in June 2012.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Engaged

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2013: Calling it Quits

In what would become a theme in their relationship, the actors call it quits in fall 2013, with sources telling E! News that the breakup was "Miley's decision, after coming to grips with Liam being what she believed was less than faithful to her."

Liam Hemsworth, Eiza Gonzalez, Kissing

Bruja/Juan Sharma/PacificCoastNews.com

2013: Liam Moves On

Just one day after it was confirmed that Liam and Miley had called off their 15-month engagement, he was spotted kissing Mexican actress-singer Eiza González.

Miley Cyrus, Wrecking Ball

Vevo

2013: "Wrecking Ball"

Miley releases this tearjerker of a song, which was inspired by what she said were the "motherf--kers" that broke her heart, "particularly one." The music video, which shows her sitting and swinging on wrecking ball naked, inspired many memes.

Miley Cyrus, Patrick Schwarzenegger

Juan Sharma/Bruja/PacificCoastNews

2015: "Piley"

Miley begins to cozy up with Patrick Schwarzenegger. The two look happy as can be while on fun-filled dates at Disneyland in March 2015, but alas, all things must come to an end. It is reported a month later that the pair has broken up because of Patrick's alleged infidelity.

Liam Hemsworth, Dog

Instagram / The Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel & Spa

2015: But Wait...

Miley and Liam remain close despite their public split...so close that she helps him adopt a dog.

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Backgrid AU / AKM-GSI

2016: Reunited

Following their rough patch, Miley and Liam reignite their romance at the Falls Music Festival in Byron Bay in the actor's native Australia over the 2016 New Year's holiday. Witnesses report that the couple showed some heavy PDA. 

Miley Cyrus, Elsa Pataky, Matching Tattoos

Instagram

2016: Bonding With the In-Laws

Miley and his family begin to spend more and more time together, so it is no surprise that she and Elsa Pataky (Chris Hemsworth's wife) chose to get matching tattoos together in April 2016.

Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres, Engagement Ring

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

2016: The Engagement is Back On

In October 2016, the "Wrecking Ball" singer goes on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, wearing her engagement ring.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Christmas 2016

Instagram

2016: Happy Holidays

The two are absolutely beaming in an adorable shot of the pair in their holiday best. 

Miley Cyrus, Malibu

RCA Records

2017: "Malibu"

In her 2017 song, Miley gushes over the love she shares with her beau. "We had to re-fall for each other," she told Billboard.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

2018: United They Stand

Once again, rumors of a breakup began to swirl around the couple, but they put those whispers to rest with a hilarious video in their car.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Prank, 2018

Instagram / Liam Hemsworth

2018: Pranks of Love

Liam just can't pranking his fiancée! Fans are loving the pair's dynamic.

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

2018: Surviving Tragedy

in November 2018, a massive wildfire destroyed Miley and Liam’s Malibu house and hundreds of other homes near Los Angeles. She was out of town, while Liam was home and managed to escape with all their pets. Miley told Howard Stern, "He got a lot of action for saving the animals."

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

2018: Wedding Rumors

Fans are positive the two had gotten married just before Christmas after a friend posts images of what appeared to be their wedding, held inside a home.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

2018: Just Married!

Just after Christmas, Miley appears to confirm her and Liam's marriage with a few photos, including one showing her in a white wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood and him in a black suit."

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

John Sciulli/Getty Images for G'Day USA

2019: Newlyweds

The Mr. and Mrs. make their first official appearance since tying the knot  at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles. "Thank you to my beautiful wife," the Isn't It Romantic actor gushes over Cyrus in his acceptance speech. "You are a sweet, sweet angel."

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

2019: Met Gala Marvelous

The lovebirds get all dressed up for their highly-anticipated appearance at the Met Gala in New York City. 

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

2019: 10 Years Down, Forever to Go

In June 2019, the pop songstress marks her and Liam's anniversary with a little bit of shade to their haters. "Happy 10 year anniversary my love," Cyrus wrote alongside an article that addresses the split speculation. "Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly."

 

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

2019: Going Their Separate Ways

In August, a rep for Cyrus tells E! News in a statement, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

