Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
It looks like the honeymoon phase is over for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
The couple, who tied the knot last December in an intimate ceremony, have decided to split, E! News can confirm. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the 26-year-old singer told shared with us in a statement.
Adding, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
The two have yet to share the news publicly.
Fans will recall the pair first met in 2009 while filming, The Last Song. They began dating shortly after and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.
Interestingly enough, the "Mother's Daughter" star shared an Instagram photo on Saturday sans her wedding ring. In fact, the longtime couple has sparked breakup rumors in recent weeks.
Last month, rumors swirled online that the two decided to call it quits. However, Cyrus slammed the haters on social media while also celebrating hers and Liam's milestone anniversary.
"Happy 10 year anniversary my love," she wrote, alongside an article that touched on the split speculation. "Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly."
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Additionally, Miley also touched on her "unique" and "complex" marriage with the Hunger Games star in an interview with Elle for its August 2019 issue—she was the cover star that month.
"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," the 26-year-old singer shared. "But my relationship is unique... And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"
She continued, "I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."
Fans of the pair know they've had some bumps in their romance over the years. The two were on-again, off-again before Liam proposed in 2012. They called off their engagement a year later and reconcile their relationship in 2015.
They officially tied the knot in December 2018.