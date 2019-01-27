Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make First Public Appearance as a Married Couple

by Jess Cohen & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 8:15 AM

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

John Sciulli for Getty Images

Newlyweds!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made their first public appearance together since tying the knot last month. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer was there to support her husband on Saturday night as he was honored at the G'Day USA Gala in Culver City, Calif., sponsored by Bondi Sands. The couple didn't walk the red carpet together, but they did pose for photos as they cozied up inside the event.

After being presented the G'Day USA Excellence in Film Award by Vince Vaughn, Hemsworth gave Cyrus a sweet shout-out during his speech.

"Thank you to my beautiful wife," the Isn't It Romantic actor gushed over Cyrus. "You are a sweet, sweet angel."

Photos

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Road to Marriage

"Yeah, I love you, you're great," Hemsworth continued as Cyrus jokingly yelled for him to "keep going."

"What did you just say?" Hemsworth asked from the stage.

"There's more about me!" Cyrus replied as the crowd and Hemsworth laughed.

"Yeah, I'll tell you later," Hemsworth said. "I'll tell you later."

Cyrus shared a photo of the couple at the event on Instagram Saturday.

"Date night," she captioned the post. "OUT and ready to party with the MR."

Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed their wedding in late December, sharing photos from the intimate ceremony on social media. The ceremony came about 10 years after the couple first met while filming The Last Song.

