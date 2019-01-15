Why Chris Pratt Couldn't Wait to Start His Forever With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt is someone who just knows.

While he waited a restrained number of months to ask previous wife Anna Faris to spend forever with him back in 2008 he just as easily could have done it the day she confessed she was leaving her first husband, actor Ben Indra. "I knew I wanted to marry her pretty soon [after I met her,]" he told People at the 2009 premiere of Parks and Recreation. "It took a while for me to admit it, because it would be crazy to be like, 'I want to marry you' the first day I met her. But I could have!"

He just as easily might have rushed in full throttle after fellow churchgoer Maria Shriver introduced him to her eldest daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger last spring. But mere months removed from announcing the end of this eight-year union to Faris, he was determined to ease his way back into the whole finding a life partner process. As an insider told E! News at the time "Chris intentionally took his time to get back into the dating field."