Chris Pratt is sending some unconditional love to Katherine Schwarzenegger on her 29th birthday.

In what marks one of the only times Pratt has ever discussed their relationship publicly, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram on Thursday with a heartfelt message for his girlfriend of at least six months.

"Happy Birthday Chief!" Chris, 39, captioned a series of never-before-seen snapshots of the couple. "Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

In one especially adorable photo, the A-list actor plants a kiss on Katherine's cheek, who is also shown giving her man a pedicure and posing for a selfie while doing a face mask. Chris also shared a few shots of Katherine smiling for the camera, as well as a religious wood carving he most likely created for her.