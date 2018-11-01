Chris Pratt and Anna Faris (Plus Their Dates) Reunite for Halloween

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 1:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Like they always say: Holidays can bring families together.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris proved once again that they are on friendly terms as they came together to celebrate Halloween with their son Jack.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the proud mom and dad were able to trick or treat together with their boy who was dressed as a super cool ninja.

Anna chose to channel Disney's Snow White while Chris went as a strong, mighty Viking. "Dude, can you believe this costume was only $19 bucks?" the actor shared with his followers on Instagram Stories. "It's freaking crazy. Come on! Let's go baby."

But in twist to this Halloween night out, both parents brought along their new romantic partners. And guess what: It was drama-free!

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018

Chris Pratt, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Chris' girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger joined in on the festivities with a matching Viking costume. As for Anna's boyfriend Michael Barrett, he channeled Khaleesi from Game of Thrones.

"Katherine and Chris stopped to kiss a few times and weren't shy about being affectionate. Anna and Michael were holding hands and holding hands with Jack," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They all seemed like very good friends and had a lot of laughs and good times."

Our eyewitness added, "Katherine and Anna hung back at one point chatting and laughing together. They seem to have a great relationship. Jack kept stopping to check out his candy and they all got a kick out of that."

Perhaps this week's friendly outing shouldn't come as a big surprise to pop culture fans. Chris and Anna have remained on good terms as they co-parent their son and move on with new significant others.

"They are both dating people who love Jack and are very good with kids," a source previously shared with E! News. "Jack is going to be a big part of their lives and they wouldn't date anyone that didn't accept that."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Anna Faris , Couples , Halloween , Family , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Heidi Klum & BF Tom Kaulitz Were In Makeup for How Long?!

Wiz Khalifa, Winnie Harlow, Instagram

Wiz Khalifa and Winnie Harlow's Cutest Pics

Katie Holmes Wears Diamond Ring on That Finger

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder

How Danny Moder Changed Julia Roberts' Life the Moment They Met

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, Halloween 2018

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Spotted "Making Out Like Crazy" at Halloween Party

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Took the Cutest Photo of Meghan Markle Cradling Her Baby Bump

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.