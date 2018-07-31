Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's bond is only getting stronger.

Less than two months after relationship rumors sparked between the Hollywood actor and best-selling author, fans are learning just how serious this summer romance has become.

Over the weekend, the pair enjoyed a Sunday morning church service together before lunch at Soho House with Pastor Chad Veach.

Katherine then headed to The Bigg Chill in Westwood, Calif., where she joined Chris and his son Jack for frozen yogurt.

"She was helping him and very nurturing. She was extremely friendly and laughing with him," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "You could tell she loves little kids and is very good with them."