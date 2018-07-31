Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Caught Kissing as Their Relationship Gets Serious

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

FlightPhotoAgency

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's bond is only getting stronger.

Less than two months after relationship rumors sparked between the Hollywood actor and best-selling author, fans are learning just how serious this summer romance has become.

Over the weekend, the pair enjoyed a Sunday morning church service together before lunch at Soho House with Pastor Chad Veach.

Katherine then headed to The Bigg Chill in Westwood, Calif., where she joined Chris and his son Jack for frozen yogurt.

"She was helping him and very nurturing. She was extremely friendly and laughing with him," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "You could tell she loves little kids and is very good with them."

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

FlightPhotoAgency

Another source added, "All three of them sat for a moment and looked like a family. They looked really happy and it looked like a very comfortable and natural dynamic."

Back in June over Father's Day weekend, photos surfaced of Chris and Katherine enjoying a picnic near Santa Barbara.

While some pop culture fans initially thought this could just be two friends hanging out, it developed into something more. In fact, Katherine's mom Maria Shriver is a big supporter of the romance.

"Maria is very excited for Katherine. Everyone has their fingers crossed that this is going to work out long term. They think Chris is an amazing guy and a great catch," a source shared with E! News. "They are really perfect together and have similar goals and values. They have gotten serious quickly."

Another insider added, "Chris was taking things slow with Katherine at first but overall, he is not seeing anybody else and considers what he has with Katherine as exclusive. He's not afraid to show his affection for her in public. Chris is doing things differently by not putting too much pressure on anything, but they are very happy so far. Katherine really likes Chris too." 

And while Maria deserves credit for helping set this pair up, we're told Chris was immediately drawn to the philanthropist and lifestyle blogger.

"Chris is smitten by Katherine and is super happy about how it's going so far," a separate source previously shared with E! News.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Couples , Apple News , PDA , Top Stories
Latest News
Hayley Atwell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes "Learning to Be More Positive" Amid Jeff Leatham Divorce

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Caught Kissing

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

John Krasinski Reveals How He "Propositioned" Emily Blunt

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis Recalls Her ''Absurd'' RV Honeymoon With Ashton Kutcher

Very Cavallari, 105

Jay Cutler Promises Kristin Cavallari He'll Whip Her Uncommon James Employees Into Shape While She's in L.A. for Work

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Tristan Considers Divorce After Mia's Shocking Arrest

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.