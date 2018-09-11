Chris Pratt Introduces Katherine Schwarzenegger to His Family

It was a weekend of family fun for Chris Prattand his off-screen leading lady, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

It looks like this summer romance is going strong. Months after the Jurassic World star was first spotted out with the 28-year-old author in June, it seems the time has come for the next big step: meeting the family!

While the actor has already dined with Schwarzenegger's famous mother Maria Shriver and her brothers, it was Katherine's turn to spend some quality time with important people in Chris' life, notably his brother Cully Pratt.

Thought it's unclear if Katherine and Cully have met before, they definitely have gotten to know each other after spending Saturday all together at the Round Pond Estate Winery in Rutherford, Calif. followed by a charity gala on Sunday.

"So thankful for time shared with my family & friends! On Saturday, we had a great (much needed) day-cation get away, wine tasting @roundpondestate with @candy_lvr@katherineschwarzenegger@prattprattpratt @highbrassleather & @Solano County Sheriff Tom Ferrarra & Napa County Sheriff John Robertson," Cully shared on social media. "Thank you all for the laughs, wine and hospitality! On Sunday we all attended the 2018 Mayor's Gala in Napa, to raise awareness and money for The Leaven at www.myleaven.com. We even auctioned off several #cullyprattitems, with @prattprattpratt as the auctioneer!"