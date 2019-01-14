Who says exes can't get along?

Anna Faris took to Instagram on Monday to congratulate her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, on his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Jurassic World star announced on social media on Sunday evening that he and his leading lady are set to tie the knot.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," Pratt captioned a cute snap of the couple following his proposal. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

After seeing the post on Instagram, Faris, who shares son Jack with Pratt, commented, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"