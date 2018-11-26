Spending Thanksgiving with your boyfriend's family for the first time can be nerve-wracking, especially if he's got kids.

Adding his ex-wife and her new husband to the mix just sounds like a holiday comedy of errors waiting to happen.

But try telling that to Hollywood's consciously uncoupled, who have turned splitting up, staying friends and welcoming new significant others into the fold into an art form.

Though both have admitted that divorcing amicably a few years ago was not always an amicable experience, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have since become the poster exes for an evolved post-split family life, the actress and the rock star spending time together regularly in service of their No. 1 objective, which is to co-parent their kids, Apple and Moses Martin, to the best of their ability.

It's one thing, though, to grin, bear it and eventually get used to the new normal when it's just the two exes, as Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been doing so admirably since they first separated in 2015. For all their enduring love, respect and friendship, Jen and Ben have not yet reached the "why don't you bring your girlfriend to Thanksgiving" stage of their partnership. Not many exes have, or ever do.

Gwyneth and Chris, however, are just one big, growing happy family.