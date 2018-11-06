It's time for Kourtney Kardashian to break bread with an unlikely guest.

Despite busy schedules, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to Nobu in Malibu on Sunday night where she met Scott Disick for dinner.

In a surprise turn of events, however, Sofia Richie was also in attendance and ready to share a meal with her boyfriend's ex. Before you expect a tense, dramatic dinner perfect for reality TV, we've learned that it was the complete opposite.

"Scott, Sofia and Kourtney had dinner together at Nobu on Sunday and it was very amicable," a source shared with E! News. "Scott and Sofia are very serious and Scott felt it was important that Sofia and Kourtney interact and bond."

Our insider continued, "They have kept things separate for over a year now, and Kourtney is now more open and willing to have a surface level relationship with Sofia."