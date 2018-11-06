BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9 PM

Why Kourtney Kardashian Agreed to Have Dinner With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 2:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

MEGA

It's time for Kourtney Kardashian to break bread with an unlikely guest.

Despite busy schedules, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to Nobu in Malibu on Sunday night where she met Scott Disick for dinner.

In a surprise turn of events, however, Sofia Richie was also in attendance and ready to share a meal with her boyfriend's ex. Before you expect a tense, dramatic dinner perfect for reality TV, we've learned that it was the complete opposite.

"Scott, Sofia and Kourtney had dinner together at Nobu on Sunday and it was very amicable," a source shared with E! News. "Scott and Sofia are very serious and Scott felt it was important that Sofia and Kourtney interact and bond."

Our insider continued, "They have kept things separate for over a year now, and Kourtney is now more open and willing to have a surface level relationship with Sofia."

Photos

Why Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Happier Than Ever

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

MEGA

We're told the dinner was very casual and simply a chance for everyone to be in the same room at the same time.

"Scott and Kourtney both agreed it is better to get the elephant out of the room and for them to all be in each other's lives in order to make things flow easiest for the sake of the kids," our source added.

While Kourtney hasn't had many opportunities to hang with Sofia, her children with Scott have been able to spend time with the model on several occasions.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

MEGA

Back in January, Sofia had her first date night with Scott and his offspring including Mason Disick and Penelope Disick.

And in March, Scott's three kids headed to Cabo for a tropical vacation with dad and Sofia. "Scott and Sofia flew in on Monday evening on a private jet to Cabo with his kids and another couple," a source previously shared. "They've been spending their days by the pool relaxing and enjoying the warm weather. Scott's kids have stayed busy with lots of swimming and playing in the water."

With the holidays coming up, we can't help but wonder if everyone will be in attendance for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve celebration. Stay tuned, dolls.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Kourtney Kardashian , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2017, Controversial

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Couple Up at Diddy's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Kendall Jenner Rules at Indoor Skydiving

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashian Jenner Sister's Best Looks

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Is "Proud" of How She Handled Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1512

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal Days Before Giving Birth on KUWTK

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.