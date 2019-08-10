Larry Busacca/Getty Images for EJAF
by McKenna Aiello | Sat., 10 Aug. 2019 6:28 PM
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for EJAF
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have gone their separate ways.
The Hollywood couple shocked fans on Saturday when news of their split, which comes just eight months after they wed, became public.
A rep for the former Disney Channel star-turned-pop star told E! News in a statement, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
Of course, Miley and Liam's love story is defined by so much more than their brief marriage. The 26-year-old met and fell head over heels for the 29-year-old Australian actor more than 10 years ago, and the next decade would see the two break up and reconcile more than once.
It's unclear what the future holds for Miley and Liam at this very moment, but what's for sure is that the respect and admiration they have for one another won't soon fade.
Look back at the highs and lows of this former couple's romance in our gallery below:
Touchstone Pictures/Sam Emerson
A spark ignites between the two when they film the Nicholas Sparks movie together. Like their onscreen characters, the two quickly fall for each other with the beach as the backdrop.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
The co-stars make their first public appearance as a couple at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 2010 Oscars after party.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
After nearly three years together, the duo decide to take their relationship to the next level. "I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," the bride-to-be tells People in June 2012.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In what would become a theme in their relationship, the actors call it quits in fall 2013, with sources telling E! News that the breakup was "Miley's decision, after coming to grips with Liam being what she believed was less than faithful to her."
Bruja/Juan Sharma/PacificCoastNews.com
Just one day after it was confirmed that Liam and Miley had called off their 15-month engagement, he was spotted kissing Mexican actress-singer Eiza González.
Vevo
Miley releases this tearjerker of a song, which was inspired by what she said were the "motherf--kers" that broke her heart, "particularly one." The music video, which shows her sitting and swinging on wrecking ball naked, inspired many memes.
Article continues below
Juan Sharma/Bruja/PacificCoastNews
Miley begins to cozy up with Patrick Schwarzenegger. The two look happy as can be while on fun-filled dates at Disneyland in March 2015, but alas, all things must come to an end. It is reported a month later that the pair has broken up because of Patrick's alleged infidelity.
Instagram / The Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel & Spa
Miley and Liam remain close despite their public split...so close that she helps him adopt a dog.
Backgrid AU / AKM-GSI
Following their rough patch, Miley and Liam reignite their romance at the Falls Music Festival in Byron Bay in the actor's native Australia over the 2016 New Year's holiday. Witnesses report that the couple showed some heavy PDA.
Article continues below
Miley and his family begin to spend more and more time together, so it is no surprise that she and Elsa Pataky (Chris Hemsworth's wife) chose to get matching tattoos together in April 2016.
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
In October 2016, the "Wrecking Ball" singer goes on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, wearing her engagement ring.
The two are absolutely beaming in an adorable shot of the pair in their holiday best.
Article continues below
RCA Records
In her 2017 song, Miley gushes over the love she shares with her beau. "We had to re-fall for each other," she told Billboard.
Once again, rumors of a breakup began to swirl around the couple, but they put those whispers to rest with a hilarious video in their car.
Instagram / Liam Hemsworth
Liam just can't pranking his fiancée! Fans are loving the pair's dynamic.
Article continues below
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
in November 2018, a massive wildfire destroyed Miley and Liam’s Malibu house and hundreds of other homes near Los Angeles. She was out of town, while Liam was home and managed to escape with all their pets. Miley told Howard Stern, "He got a lot of action for saving the animals."
Fans are positive the two had gotten married just before Christmas after a friend posts images of what appeared to be their wedding, held inside a home.
Just after Christmas, Miley appears to confirm her and Liam's marriage with a few photos, including one showing her in a white wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood and him in a black suit."
Article continues below
John Sciulli for Getty Images
The Mr. and Mrs. make their first official appearance since tying the knot at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles. "Thank you to my beautiful wife," the Isn't It Romantic actor gushes over Cyrus in his acceptance speech. "You are a sweet, sweet angel."
Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
The lovebirds get all dressed up for their highly-anticipated appearance at the Met Gala in New York City.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
In June 2019, the pop songstress marks her and Liam's anniversary with a little bit of shade to their haters. "Happy 10 year anniversary my love," Cyrus wrote alongside an article that addresses the split speculation. "Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly."
Article continues below
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In August, a rep for Cyrus tells E! News in a statement, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
Continue checking back to E! News for more updates on Miley and Liam's split.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?