Gigi Hadid Showers Zayn Malik With Love in 25th Birthday Tribute

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 10:16 AM

Happy birthday, Zayn Malik!

The pop star celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday and got a sweet tribute from his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. He and the 22-year-old model have been dating for more than two years.

"Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday," Hadid wrote on Instagram, alongside a Boomerang video of her and Zayn nuzzling. "Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn - happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I'm proud to be by your side x."

Hadid also included more photos of her with Malik.

See more cute pics of the couple through the years below.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Birthday Boy

Gigi shares a sweet video of her with Zayn on his 25th birthday.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Celebrating Two Years of Dating

In honor of their second anniversary, the two lovebirds shared a smooch.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Enjoying Some Spooktacular Fun

The couple channeled their inner super heroes for Halloween. Malik dressed up as Spider Man and Hadid wore a Black Cat costume.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Yolanda Hadid, Trisha Hadid

Instagram

Celebrating Eid Mubarak With Their Moms

Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik celebrated the holiday with their children.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Vogue, Cover

Inez and Vinoodh / Vogue

Posing for Vogue

What a good-looking couple. The two covered the August 2017 issue of the fashion magazine.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Splash News

Walking Hand in Hand

The stylish duo were spotted going for a stroll in New York.

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

NIGNY / Splash News

Showing Some Street Style

Always the fashionable duo, the couple left Hadid's New York apartment looking chic.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Giving a Birthday Kiss

The former One Direction band member gave his lady a kiss on her 22nd birthday.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Candids

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Displaying a Little PDA at the 2016 Met Gala

During their first joint red carpet appearance, Hadid embraced her boyfriend's face.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Cat

Instagram

Cuddling With a Kitty

Back in the early days of their relationship, the two snuggled with a little kitty.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

AKM-GSI

Fueling Relationship Rumors

Hadid and Malik started sparking romance rumors after they were seen leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in November 2015.

Hadid and Malik first sparked romance rumors in November 2015 after she was spotted leaving an American Music Awards after-party with him. They then fueled the rumors after Malik released his steamy "Pillowtalk" music video, which features Hadid.

The two made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2016 Met Gala.

