Gigi Hadid Showers Zayn Malik With Love in 25th Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday, Zayn Malik!
The pop star celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday and got a sweet tribute from his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. He and the 22-year-old model have been dating for more than two years.
"Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday," Hadid wrote on Instagram, alongside a Boomerang video of her and Zayn nuzzling. "Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn - happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I'm proud to be by your side x."
Hadid also included more photos of her with Malik.
See more cute pics of the couple through the years below.
Birthday Boy
Gigi shares a sweet video of her with Zayn on his 25th birthday.
Celebrating Two Years of Dating
In honor of their second anniversary, the two lovebirds shared a smooch.
Enjoying Some Spooktacular Fun
The couple channeled their inner super heroes for Halloween. Malik dressed up as Spider Man and Hadid wore a Black Cat costume.
Celebrating Eid Mubarak With Their Moms
Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik celebrated the holiday with their children.
Posing for Vogue
What a good-looking couple. The two covered the August 2017 issue of the fashion magazine.
Walking Hand in Hand
The stylish duo were spotted going for a stroll in New York.
Showing Some Street Style
Always the fashionable duo, the couple left Hadid's New York apartment looking chic.
Giving a Birthday Kiss
The former One Direction band member gave his lady a kiss on her 22nd birthday.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Displaying a Little PDA at the 2016 Met Gala
During their first joint red carpet appearance, Hadid embraced her boyfriend's face.
Cuddling With a Kitty
Back in the early days of their relationship, the two snuggled with a little kitty.
Fueling Relationship Rumors
Hadid and Malik started sparking romance rumors after they were seen leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in November 2015.
Hadid and Malik first sparked romance rumors in November 2015 after she was spotted leaving an American Music Awards after-party with him. They then fueled the rumors after Malik released his steamy "Pillowtalk" music video, which features Hadid.
The two made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2016 Met Gala.