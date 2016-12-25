It has been 20 years since 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered inside her home and her killer may still be at large.

The death of the beauty pageant darling, who won titles such as Little Miss Colorado, remains one of the most sensational unsolved mysteries in the United States and law enforcement officials are still investigating the case. The Boulder County district attorney said earlier this month Colorado investigators will conduct new tests of DNA evidence in the murder.

JonBenét's father, John Ramsay, found her bludgeoned and strangled body in the basement of the family's million-dollar home in Boulder on Dec. 26, 1996. Eight hours prior, his wife and the child's mother Patsy Ramsay had called 911 to report her kidnapped, saying a ransom note was found in the house. Authorities soon determined there was no kidnapping after JonBenét's body was found in the house.