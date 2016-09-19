If CBS's docuseries The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey only managed to dole out three bombshells during its first night, it saved all the rest of them—the evidence that very clearly pointed toward one single explanation for young JonBenét's death—for night two.

In the final 20 minutes of the special, the investigators who took on the 20-year-old cold case put forth their theory as to who killed the young Colorado beauty queen—but it isn't as cut and dry as "this person did it."

The team, which included retired FBI supervisory special agent and profiler Jim Clemente; world-renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee; former chief investigator for the District Attorney in Boulder, Colo., James Kolar; leading forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz; retired FBI supervisory special agent and forensic linguistic profiler James Fitzgerald; former New Scotland Yard criminal behavioral analyst Laura Richards and retired FBI supervisory special agent and statement analyst Stan Burke posited that one person is responsible for the death. That person is Burke Ramsey, JonBenét's older brother. But it wasn't an intentional incident at all—they think it was an accident, a retaliation for something that had happened earlier, that lead to the horrible outcome, and he didn't intend to kill her.