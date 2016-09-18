3 Bombshells from The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey

CBS' JonBenét Ramsey docuseries has finally arrived, and tonight's first half of the four-hour special has already got us all worked up.

The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey promised to unite original investigators from the 1996 case with new experts and technology to bring us new info that might help solve the 20 year-old murder, and at the very least, we certainly learned some things we didn't know before.

Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente and former Scotland Yard criminal behavior analyst Laura Richards made great use of one of those classic crime-solving glass dry erase boards to outline the many, many questions and very few answers that have arisen in this case over the years.

Since it's only night one, the case hasn't yet been solved, but there are a few bombshells The Case Of revealed that had our jaws on their way to the floor: