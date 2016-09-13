Burke said, "Well, it was just pretty much just, 'Hey, we can't find your sister. What do you think happened?' And I was like, 'Well, she's probably just hiding somewhere. Did you look around the house?' Next time I talked to somebody, it was she's dead."

After showing never-before-seen footage from his meeting with a detective at the time of his sister's death, Dr. Phil mentioned, "I think people are reacting to the fact that you seem to be unbothered by all of this."

Burke responded, "Yeah, well, I can tell you I was very emotional with the attorneys. I would just randomly cry out of nowhere. I guess it's a combination of sitting in there with this weird guy that I never talked to before and asking me all of these personal questions, it's a combination of that and just kind of...at some point you have to move on. I'm not saying I moved on then. It might have been kind of the other end. I didn't really get it. You have to stop crying at some point, I guess."

