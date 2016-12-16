It has been 20 years, but the question "who killed JonBenét Ramsey?" remains unanswered.

But like any famous cold case, JonBenét's murder continues to haunt most who were involved: investigators, family members, experts and more. Now, a grand juror from the case is speaking to 20/20. (On the basis of anonymity, the show agreed to black out the juror's face and alter his voice). The juror thinks back on the time he and the rest of the grand jury visited the Ramsey family home and tells Amy Robach about what they felt.

"The basement where she was found was a very eerie feeling, like someone had been killed," he says in an interview that airs Friday.