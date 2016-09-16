Dr. Phil Defends Burke Ramsey's Smile During JonBenét Ramsey Interview

  • By
    &

by Francesca Bacardi | Fri., Sep. 16, 2016 1:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A lot of people found Burke Ramsey's smile while talking about his murdered sister, JonBenét Ramsey, suspicious, but Dr. Phil is defending Burke's actions.

The talk show host felt compelled to address Burke's smile after many people on social media started to accuse the 29 year old of killing his sister. Smiling, they argued, made Burke appear like he showed no remorse. Dr. Phil, however, disagreed.

"This was not easy for him because he's kind of a quiet guy and kind of a loner," Dr. Phil said during a Facebook Live Q&A.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2016's Fallen Stars

"I spent some time with him, and I have to tell you this is a really nice, young man. I can tell you it's a matter of anxiety. It's just a matter of being socially uncomfortable. I've seen it quite a lot actually. It's nothing weird. It's nothing creepy. It's just nervous."

The talk show host also compared Burke's actions to his mother, Patsy Ramsey. "Patsy faced similar criticism during the weeks and months after her daughter's death," Dr. Phil recalled, adding that many think there's a certain way people "are supposed to act when they're grieving." If they don't follow the "normal" protocol, he explained, people find it "strange." 

Dr. Phil added, "He's a very nice young man...What you're seeing is just anxiety."

He also defended Burke's choice to give his first media interview after 20 years. "I think for him it's just kind of a nervous smile...Even with that nervousness he wanted to come forward and tell his story because he knew he was going to be pushed to the forefront," Dr. Phil said, alluding the various documentaries coming out about Burke's sister's unsolved murder.

"'I'm going to at least tell my own story,'" Dr. Phil recalled Burke saying. "He does not want her to be forgotten. He wants her killer to be found."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dr. Phil , JonBenét Ramsey , Death , Top Stories , True Crime
Latest News
Danny Roberts

The Real World's Danny Roberts Gets Candid About Living With HIV

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

Sneak Peek: Catherine Hardwicke Recalls "Twilight" Casting

Ariana Grande, Mean Girls

So Fetch! Ariana Grande Teases a Mean Girls and Legally Blonde-Inspired Music Video

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Shawn Booth Split

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, Instagram

Mandy Moore Performing at Her Wedding Reception Is Bride Goals

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.