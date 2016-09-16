A lot of people found Burke Ramsey's smile while talking about his murdered sister, JonBenét Ramsey, suspicious, but Dr. Phil is defending Burke's actions.

The talk show host felt compelled to address Burke's smile after many people on social media started to accuse the 29 year old of killing his sister. Smiling, they argued, made Burke appear like he showed no remorse. Dr. Phil, however, disagreed.

"This was not easy for him because he's kind of a quiet guy and kind of a loner," Dr. Phil said during a Facebook Live Q&A.