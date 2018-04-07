The Love Lives of Girls Next Door's Kendra Wilkinson, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt

Bridget Marquardt:

The 44-year-old began dating Nick Carpenter in 2008. The two met when he directed her and Madison in the indie horror flick The Telling. Marquardt and Carpenter got engaged in 2015.

In 2016, Marquardt revealed that she was undergoing IVF treatments to try to have a baby, adding that she had a backup "insurance policy"; she had had her eggs frozen in 2008, when she still lived at the Playboy Mansion. She documented her infertility journey on YouTube. In 2017, Marquardt revealed that her IVF treatments failed and that the eggs she had frozen when she was younger did not survive the thaw.

"So that big insurance policy that I thought I had from eight years ago just literally went down the drain in 24 hours," she said on YouTube. "That was probably the most devastating blow for me because I just really thought that those were going to be my best chance at having a baby and just literally overnight, they were gone."

Marquardt has not given up on her dream and is currently concentrating on optimizing her health ahead of more possible treatments.