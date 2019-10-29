How Matthew Koma Became Hilary Duff's Ultimate Prince Charming

Never did the phrase "what dreams are made of" feel more appropriate.

Because one year ago today, a remarkably well put-together, four-days postpartum Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share that she and Matthew Koma had finally met their little girl, who arrived Oct. 25 via water birth at their Los Angeles home.

"This little bit has fully stolen our hearts," she wrote of her bundled-up baby girl, not named Cofant Croissant as older brother Luca Comrie had hoped for, but rather the similarly unique Banks Violet Bair, the now 1-year-old receiving dad's given surname. "She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

The same could be said of Duff's entire existence these days.

A decade-and-a-half after she starred in A Cinderella Story, the 32-year-old multi-hyphenate is living out her happily ever after. She's got the thriving career, balancing Younger with the revival of Lizzie McGuire, the beloved Disney Channel series that made her a household name at 13, a family that appreciates her enough to make the show's 2003 movie mandatory Sunday night viewing ("She was so cute, it was awesome," Koma recently told E! News) and her prince charming in Koma, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter pals say she always knew would be her guy.