Hilary Duff Marries Longtime Love Matthew Koma

Hilary Duffhas found her fairytale ending with Matthew Koma.

The Cinderella Story star and her longtime love tied the knot on Saturday, a source tells E! News. The parents of daughter Banks, 14 months, said "I do" during an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their home in L.A. This is the actress' second marriage—she and Mike Comrie announced their split in 2014, two years after welcoming son Luca, now 7—and Koma's first.

Their nuptials come just seven months after the musician proposed with a gorgeous, four carat diamond. As she raved in a May Instagram post, "He asked me to be his wife."

But for the actress, the engagement came as a total surprise. "Matthew really wanted to throw Hilary off guard," an insider previously told E! News. "It was just the two of them on a rooftop outside. Matthew wanted it to be meaningful, but casual because he knows Hilary wasn't dying to get engaged. She knew it was important to him and he wanted to propose to signify them being a family unit."