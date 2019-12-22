Hilary Duff Marries Longtime Love Matthew Koma

by Jamie Blynn | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 6:46 AM

Hilary Duffhas found her fairytale ending with Matthew Koma

The Cinderella Story star and her longtime love tied the knot on Saturday, a source tells E! News. The parents of daughter Banks, 14 months, said "I do" during an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their home in L.A. This is the actress' second marriage—she and Mike Comrie announced their split in 2014, two years after welcoming son Luca, now 7—and Koma's first.

Their nuptials come just seven months after the musician proposed with a gorgeous, four carat diamond. As she raved in a May Instagram post, "He asked me to be his wife."

But for the actress, the engagement came as a total surprise. "Matthew really wanted to throw Hilary off guard," an insider previously told E! News. "It was just the two of them on a rooftop outside. Matthew wanted it to be meaningful, but casual because he knows Hilary wasn't dying to get engaged. She knew it was important to him and he wanted to propose to signify them being a family unit."

Indeed, since they began dating in 2017, Koma has proved he is exactly what her dreams are made of.

"Hilary has always known she would be with Matthew forever and having Banks sealed the deal," the source added. "She's really happy and excited. Everyone in Hilary's family has always loved him and seeing him be a dad to Banks now has only made their relationship stronger."

Now, their wedding cements what they've always known: The on, off pair are meant to be together forever. And Koma has it permanently inked on his heart—arm. Just last month, he debuted a heartwarming tattoo of Banks' tiny hand being held by big brother Luca, a nod to their family's unbreakable bond.

"You are the most natural papa bear I've seen," Duff gushed in a Father's Day tribute. "You always put us first. You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong. The kids don't even know how lucky they are that it's you.... but they will. It's a gift I get to witness everyday. We love you more than words."

Wishing these newlyweds a lifetime of love and happiness. Congratulations!

