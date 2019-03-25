Hilary Duff Shares Intimate Video of Daughter Banks' Birth

Hilary Duff has shared deeply personal footage of her first few moments with her baby girl, Banks.

Back in October, the Younger star welcomed her daughter in a water birth at her Los Angeles home. Banks is Duff's first child with beau Matthew Koma, she also has a son, Luca Comrie. Now, as Banks turns 5 months old, Duff is sharing the intimate moment with her fans on social media, in which Banks can be seen reaching out to hug her mom.

"I've been wondering for a long time if I would ever share this video as it is extremely personal," Duff began her post. "It was so absolutely lovely and rewarding(and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged ...for the first time."