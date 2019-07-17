Why Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Are Still "Mourning" the End of Game of Thrones

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Eight years ago, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell bent the knee to Game of Thrones. And now, they can't seem to move on.
Since the HBO hit's series finale in May, the superfans have found themselves grieving the end of a momentous era in their lives. "It is the second-longest relationship I've had besides Kristen," Shepard admitted on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I've been with that program for 10 years and she and I had been with it together. I got to say, I think it was the foundation of our friendship and marriage ‘cause we're struggling now. We're watching anything and everything."
After all, they were not just casual viewers. No, the duo dressed up and hosted watch parties worthy of the throne. (Let's not forget when they recreated the theme song, dressed as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen then changed into Cersei and Jaime Lannister's costumes. Yes, their love runs deep.)
"It can really get you through a couple hours together," the actor told host Seth Meyers. "All in all, we're probably in it for three, four hours on a Sunday night...We definitely are mourning the loss of it." (Though not everyone was satisfied with the ending, the drama picked up a record breaking 32 Emmy nominations.)
For the season 8 premiere in April, Bell and Shepard—wearing a dragon and Bran costumes, respectively—invited pals, including her Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen, over for a party. They, of course, served "Aryas House of Frey Pot Pies," "Hodoritos" and "Dragon Slop."
"She's absolutely brilliant," raved Shepard. "Then you find out, ‘Oh, she created the show. That's crazy impressive.' Then you find out, ‘Oh, she also created Killing Eve.' And at that point, you hate her guts."
Her talent has him feeling a tad insignificant. As he joked to Meyers, "I suck. I'm not creative!"
Watch the full clip above. Unless you have the power of the three-eyed Raven. Then, well, you already know what happened.