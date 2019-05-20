Bran Stark: The boy nobody thought would be king, let alone survive the whole series. But Game of Thrones did that.

In the series finale, Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) was appointed king of the Six Kingdoms—Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) spun off the North into its own kingdom—by the heads of the great houses of Westeros. It was an unexpected move, and one that left fans divided. Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) said Bran had the best story, which is debatable depending on who you ask, but here we are. Bran the Broken, king of the Andals. Hempstead-Wright opened up about the ending, saying he was "thrilled with the way the show ends," in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter.