by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 11:31 AM
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were among the millions of fans around the world watching Sunday's Game of Thrones premiere, but they definitely took things to the next level!
The couple, who are superfans of the show, had a Game of Thrones viewing party with their pals, including Bell's Veronica Mars co-star, Ryan Hansen. For the party, the group of friends dressed up in costume in celebration of the HBO series.
"Maximum effort on #GOT night," Bell captioned a series of premiere party pictures on Instagram. "FOR THE THRONE!!"
The themed bash also included "Aryas House of Frey Pot Pies" as well as "Hodoritos" for guests to enjoy while watching the first episode of GOT's final season.
In addition to Bell and Shepard, there were a number of other celebs who also dressed up for the premiere of the show! Let's take a look at the stars' premiere party outfits below!
Joe Jonas, who is engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, dressed up as his fiancée's character Sansa Stark for the premiere. He previously dressed in the same costume for Halloween in Oct. 2018.
"If you're wondering why my kids have been roaring all day... @gameofthrones," Kerry wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself wearing a "Mother of Dragons" T-shirt.
Game of Thrones superfans Kristen and Dax celebrated the premiere with their pals, including her Veronica Mars co-star, Ryan Hansen.
Article continues below
Ryan captioned this squad pic, showing the group dressed up in costumes, "Raging Throners!!!!"
"Maximum effort on #GOT night," Kristen told her followers. "FOR THE THRONE!!"
On Monday morning, Kristen wore her GOT premiere outfit to work on The Good Place.
Sharing a video from set with her Instagram followers, Kristen wrote, "A #GoodPlace morning: Keeping the THRONE ALIVE at 6am the morning after!!!"
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?