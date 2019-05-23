Game of Thrones Is Over, But We Still Want Answers to These Questions

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 23, 2019 1:38 PM

Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones is over. Bran Stark is king. Daenerys Targaryen is dead. Sansa Stark is queen in the North.

There's no going back to Westeros, so all these questions we still have about eight seasons of story...they're bothering us. They range from technical questions—was Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) really loud? Her speeches reached thousands!—to plot-based inquiries—did Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) orchestrate...everything?!—and everything in between.

We'll likely never get answers to a lot of these questions. Plot points were just dropped. Characters disappeared. Motivations never explained. Yeah, we've read your theories, but those aren't real answers.

Maybe the Game of Thrones prequel that's in the work with Naomi Watts may answer some of the questions we still have...but probably not!

Below, find out the burning questions that will forever linger on our minds.

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

Who did her hair?

Sure, Missandei braided it in the past, but then she died. And who made those brooches?

Game of Thrones, Episode 8, Season 3, Night King

HBO

What about the White Walker babies?

The Night King and associates made White Walker babies, presumably while they were still alive, so...what happened? Did they also die when Arya took out the Night King?

Game of Thrones, Hodor, Death

HBO

Why introduce this warging concept?

Hodor became Hodor because of Bran essentially double warging...and then nothing else was done with this concept??

Game of Thrones, Bran Stark

Helen Sloan/HBO

Did Bran plan this whole thing?

Was Bran pulling the strings of the final episodes this whole time? Also, where/what was he warging during "The Long Night"?

Game of Thrones, Carice van Houten

HBO

Were all Red Priestess old?

They all wore similar if not the same necklace as Melisandre, so were they all secretly old?

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

HBO

Was Cersei really pregnant?

They didn't have pregnancy tests (just plastic bottles and coffee cups), and she was known to bend the truth, so did she about being pregnant?

Game of Thrones Finale

HBO

Why didn't Cersei and Jaime just move?

The series finale showed Tyrion able to move about rather unencumbered...

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Helen Sloan/HBO

What was the deal with this horse?

Arya escaped Daenerys' rampage on horseback...only to return to it sans horse. Did Bran control the horse?

Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

How did Sansa know Bran can't have kids?

Did he tell her?

Game of Thrones, Gemma Whelan

HBO

Why didn't Yara Greyjoy also leave the Kingdoms?

The Greyjoys wanted out so badly...and once Sansa declared the North was out, Yara was just like, sure, cool, we're going to stay though?

Game of Thrones

HBO

What's the deal with time?

This is a twofold question: How much time passed between Daenerys' murder and Bran Stark's ascension to the throne? And just how much time does it take to travel in this show? At least at one point in the series, King's Landing and Winterfell were pretty far away from each other.

Game of Thrones Finale

HBO

How did Daenerys' speeches carry?

Daenerys gave so many speeches to large groups of people from hundreds of feet away...how did they always hear her? Also, didn't all the Dothraki die in the Battle of Winterfell?

Game of Thrones Finale

HBO

Did Jon confess?

Jon Snow stabbed Daenerys, then her dragon, Drogon, carried her off. So, did Jon confess to Dany's troops that he killed her? There were no witnesses. There was no body.

Game of Thrones Finale

HBO

Where did Drogon go?

The dragon just flew off with Daenerys' body and...?

Jason Momoa, Khal Drogo, Game of Thrones

HBO

Reunited?

Did Daenerys at least get a happy ending in the afterlife and reunite with Khal Drogo and their baby?

Game of Thrones, Ellie Kendrick

Helen Sloan/HBO

What happened to Meera?

She just left Winterfell in season seven and just...lived her life?

Michiel Huisman, Game of Thrones

Macall B. Polay/HBO

What happened to Daario?

Michiel Huisman's Daario was such a big character in Daenerys Targaryen's life. Then she left him behind. So. What happened to him?

Arya Stark, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

Why didn't she use more faces?

Arya spent SO much time training...and didn't use the faces except one time on her way to Winterfell?

