Prepare for one last trip to the world of Westeros (for now) with HBO's Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. Airing Sunday, May 26, the two-hour documentary film will take viewers behind the scenes of the final season.

Acclaimed filmmaker Jeanie Finlay was embedded on the set for a year as production on the final season commenced. According to HBO, the documentary "delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland."