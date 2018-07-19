Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth "are truly in a great place right now."
Sources tell E! News the two are "very much still together and have just been trying to be more private about their relationship. They have been spending a lot of their time being low-key in Nashville lately, and come home to Malibu often to spend time with family."
And apparently their withdrawal from the public eye prompted people to speculate about Miley and Liam's current relationship status.
However, the former co-stars were quick to put those rumors to rest, the singer and actor shared a video of themselves happily dancing together in their car.
The insider also reported that while they can't wait to marry each other, marriage simply isn't the main priority at the moment. The source maintains "wedding planning has been a continuous conversation over the years but they have not locked in any set plans."
"Their family would love for them to finally tie the knot, and are very excited about it, but no one is pushing them. Miley is very simplistic when it comes to her ideas and does not want things to be an ordeal. Both Miley and Liam want to have children and they both want to be married but aren't trying to rush the process," the source explained.
As of right now, "Miley is working on new music and rebranding herself, hence why she deleted her Instagram photos. She is starting the process of a new music project and wants a clean slate."
Touchstone Pictures/Sam Emerson
The Last Song
A spark ignited between the two when they filmed the Nicholas Sparks movie together in 2010. Like their onscreen characters, the two quickly fell for each other with the beach as the backdrop.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Red Carpet Official
In 2010 the co-stars made their first public appearance as a couple, where the pair proudly strutted their stuff hand-in-hand at the star-studded event.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Officially Engaged
After nearly three years together, the duo decided to take their relationship to the next level in 2012. "I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," the bride-to-be told People at the time.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Calling it Quits
In what would become a theme in their relationship, the actors called it quits in 2013, with sources then telling E! News that the breakup was "Miley's decision, after coming to grips with Liam being what she believed was less than faithful to her."
Juan Sharma/Bruja/PacificCoastNews
Piley
After a shocking split with from her fiancé, the pop star began to cozy up with Patrick Schwarzenegger. The two looked happy as can be while on fun-filled dates at Disneyland, but alas, all things must come to an end. It was reported that the pair broke up because of Patrick's alleged infidelity.
Backgrid AU / AKM-GSI
Love Knows No Borders
Following their rough patch in 2015, the Aussie and the singer reignited their romance in the land down under. Witnesses reported that the couple was showing some heavy PDA.
Instagram
Family Bonding Time
Miley and his family begin to spend more and more time together, so it is no surprise that she and Elsa Pataky (Chris Hemsworth's wife) chose to get matching tattoos together in 2016.
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
The Engagement is Back On
In October 2016, the "Wrecking Ball" singer goes on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she confirms that the couple is once again engaged.
Instagram
Happy Holidays
The two are absolutely beaming in an adorable shot of the pair in their holiday best.
RCA Records
Malibu
In one of her newest songs, the artist gushes over the love she shares with her beau. "I'm giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We're good, I love you.' And I hope you can say you love me back," the artist shared in 2017.
Instagram
United They Stand
Once again, rumors of a breakup began to swirl around the couple, but they put those whispers to rest with a hilarious video in their car.
