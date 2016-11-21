5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2016 American Music Awards

We see you, 2016 American Music Awards.

In a time when it feels like Hollywood is passing out awards (fan-voted, industry-decided—you name it!) to its biggest stars on the daily, Sunday evening's AMAs was a breath of musically-inspired fresh air. We laughed, we cried, but most importantly we celebrated some extremely talented artists, and isn't that what it's all about?

Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah set the tone for the evening, and as soon as the supermodel-turned-undercover comedienne nailed a shockingly spot-on Melania Trump impersonation, music lovers everywhere knew they were in for quite a spectacle.

But it wasn't all about the killer hosting duo, so without further ado, here are the five biggest moments from the 2016 AMAs that left us counting down the days until next year's show: