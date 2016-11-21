Selena Gomez Gets Emotional at the 2016 American Music Awards

"Thank you guys so much," Gomez said, her voice shaking as she clutched her AMA. "In 2014, this stage was actually the first time that I was authentically 100 percent honest with all of you. I think it's safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything. And I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down."

(When Gomez performed at the 2014 American Music Awards, she got teary-eyed while singing "The Heart Wants What It Wants" as her relationship with Justin Bieber deteriorated.)