Drake Is All of Us Working Up a Sweat to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" at the 2016 AMAs

So this is what Drake and Taylor Swift have been working on...

Apple Music debuted its latest commercial at the 2016 American Music Awards, a hilarious follow-up to the pop singer's own fitness-inspired ad and ode to Drake's "Jumpman" hit. But instead of showing off his rapping skills and eating you-know-what on a treadmill, the "Hotline Bling" rapper reveals what he's really listening to in the gym, and guess what... it's T. Swift.

In the sketch, Drake waits for his personal trainer to leave before he picks out his playlist of choice, specifically Swift's "Bad Blood." In between lip-syncing the lyrics and busting out his oh-so-Drake dance moves in front of a mirror, he struggles to lift that final weight and tumbles off the bench.

To put it in Drizzy's words, "#SwiftGains."