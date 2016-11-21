Drake Is All of Us Working Up a Sweat to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" at the 2016 AMAs

No mercy this year. LET'S GET IT.@Drake @taylorswift13#AMAs #DrakevsBenchPress https://t.co/jOT9o5HK28 pic.twitter.com/uL1gbg2Ycz— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) November 21, 2016
So this is what Drake and Taylor Swift have been working on...
Apple Music debuted its latest commercial at the 2016 American Music Awards, a hilarious follow-up to the pop singer's own fitness-inspired ad and ode to Drake's "Jumpman" hit. But instead of showing off his rapping skills and eating you-know-what on a treadmill, the "Hotline Bling" rapper reveals what he's really listening to in the gym, and guess what... it's T. Swift.
In the sketch, Drake waits for his personal trainer to leave before he picks out his playlist of choice, specifically Swift's "Bad Blood." In between lip-syncing the lyrics and busting out his oh-so-Drake dance moves in front of a mirror, he struggles to lift that final weight and tumbles off the bench.
To put it in Drizzy's words, "#SwiftGains."
The 2016 AMAs is already shaping up to be an unforgettable evening for Drake, as he won his first ever award in the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album category. His 13 nominations for Views break Michael Jackson's record, set in 1984.
The hip hop artist accepted the honor from his former Degrassi co-star Nina Dobrev, telling attendees, "Thank you very much. Me and Nina were on Degrassi together, by the way. Congratulations on all your success. I want to thank everybody that helped me make this album, especially 40, [Noel Cadastre], all the producers on the album. I want to thank the city of Toronto. And of course, I want to thank the fans. And my parents, my dad is here tonight."
Drake's night is far from over, though! He could very well go home Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Rap Artist, among others.
