Celebs Shower Selena Gomez With Support at the 2016 AMAs

The music industry is welcoming Selena Gomez back with open arms.
After stepping out of the spotlight to tend to health-related issues tied to her lupus diagnosis, the pop singer made her first public appearance in nearly three months at the 2016 American Music Awards to accept her award for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist. Amid a moving acceptance speech, Selena's fellow celebrities reached out with plenty of support and love for the "Hands to Myself" songstress.
An eyewitness tells E! News Niall Horan approached Gomez while he was heading back to his seat from backstage with a warm hug and told her, "You did so good!" Fellow pop star Ariana Grande echoed the One Direction singer's lead, as she stopped by Gomez's front row seat to share a few words and blow a kiss to her.
Lady Gaga broke down in tears, quite possibly cheering louder than anyone in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. The two met up backstage, with Gaga sharing a picture on Instagram. "So dope I got to hang with with the biggest rockstar of the night. (Ya,know besides Sting and Green Day)," she wrote. "The girl with the biggest prize of all a BIG Heart that she shares with the world."
Like Gaga, Hailee Steinfeld met Selena with an embrace as she walked off the AMAs stage.
Taylor Swift also couldn't help freak out about her BFF's big win, sharing a video to her Instagram story of the "Bad Blood" singer yelling with pride at her television. Supermodel Martha Hunt shared her own thoughts on Twitter, writing, "@selenagomez just gave an incredibly moving speech"
Other stars sent their support via Twitter:
As Gomez clutched her first-ever AMA, she told the audience, "All I can say is I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every day with people that I love. I have to say thank you so much to my fans, because you guys are so damn loyal, and I don't know what I did to deserve you. But if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken. That's one thing you should know about me: I care about people. And this is for you."
Congratulations to Selena on such a well-deserved accolade!
