American Music Awards 2016 Winners: The Complete List

Tonight's 2016 American Music Awards are bound to be jam-packed with star power with everyone from Drake and Justin Bieber to Rihanna and Adele nominated this evening.

Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharaoh will been taking center stage throughout the night as the co-hosts and are going to be joined with several stars like Ciara, Robert Downey Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev and Matt Bomer as they present trophies to the winners.

So just who will be performing for the crowd and millions tuning into the American Music Awards?