Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Pre-American Music Awards Hosting Rituals: Has Zayn Malik Given Her a Pep Talk

Watch : Gigi Hadid Stuns at 2016 American Music Awards

The hostess with the mostess has officially arrived!

Gigi Hadid caught up with E! News moments before taking the stage at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she dished on all things pre-show rituals and whether or not she's caught up with boyfriend Zayn Malik ahead of the show.

As for setting the perfect mood, the supermodel told Jason Kennedy and Tinashe it's all about keeping cool, calm and collected.

"Today I had a humidifier with some eucalyptus, otherwise everyone that came in felt that very mellow vibe," Gigi, dressed in a stunning off-the-shoulder Robert Cavalli gown, shared. The 21-year-old added that she spent the morning snacking on Fruit Loops, and indulging in candles and "soft things."