Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Pre-American Music Awards Hosting Rituals: Has Zayn Malik Given Her a Pep Talk

Supermodel will host this evening's festivities

By McKenna Aiello Nov 20, 2016 11:42 PMTags
The hostess with the mostess has officially arrived!

Gigi Hadid caught up with E! News moments before taking the stage at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she dished on all things pre-show rituals and whether or not she's caught up with boyfriend Zayn Malik ahead of the show.

As for setting the perfect mood, the supermodel told Jason Kennedy and Tinashe it's all about keeping cool, calm and collected.

"Today I had a humidifier with some eucalyptus, otherwise everyone that came in felt that very mellow vibe," Gigi, dressed in a stunning off-the-shoulder Robert Cavalli gown, shared. The 21-year-old added that she spent the morning snacking on Fruit Loops, and indulging in candles and "soft things."

Gigi wasn't shy in revealing that she's definitely nervous to host (especially with hilarious co-host Jay Pharoah by her side), but as she explained, "[I'm] more calm after dress rehearsal. I feel like if I just have fun and let myself be a little weird, then it's all good."

Hadid also couldn't help but gush about her leading man, who just so happens to be nominated in the New Artist of the Year category. She called the "Pillowtalk" crooner "wise and creative" (Swoon!), but revealed the two are focused on their respective tasks for the night. 

"I haven't been on my phone. I've been at rehearsal. I should be checking in probably; I'm trying to do my host duties and, like not be the annoying girlfriend," Gigi explained. 

Good luck Gigi! We can't wait to see you shine. 

Live From the Red Carpet: The 2016 American Music Awards hosted by Tinashe and Jason Kennedy airs today at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Watch the Fashion Police 2016 American Music Awards special Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m., only on E!

