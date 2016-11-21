Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson Gets Emotional Accepting Singer's 2016 AMA for Top Soundtrack

The 2016 American Music Awards are just full of surprises when it comes to The Purple One.

First, Prince's fans everywhere got a pleasant shock when the show's nominations were announced—he received a nod in the Top Soundtrack category for the 1984 Purple Rain album. This was monumental because, well, the album came out over twenty years ago. And, it already won an AMA (for Best Pop/Rock Album) the year it was released.

But besides the fact that the late singer deserves all kinds of recognition to this day, Prince was eligible for the nomination because it hit number two on the Billboard 200 in the wake of his tragic death earlier this year.