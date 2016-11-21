Zayn Malik Won the American Music Award for New Artist of the Year and Shaded One Direction

But, then, he stepped up onto the stage and just had to let out a zinger. As he looked at the shiny statue in his hand, Zayn opened with "Wow. This just has my name on it, right?"

Yes, that is a total dig right to his former band One Direction. And yes, it stings a lot.

Although, it might be Zayn himself that's feeling the consequences of the joke the most, as it seems it fell totally flat. Either nobody in the audience caught the thinly-veiled reference to the split-up group or they didn't think it was funny at all.