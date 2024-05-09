Watch : Shaunie Henderson Gave Ex Shaquille O'Neal a "Courtesy" Invite to Wedding

Shaquille O'Neal made no attempt to play defense when his ex-wife made a candid confession about their marriage.

In her memoir Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms, Shaunie Henderson—who was married to the NBA star between 2002 and 2011—wrote, "Looking back, I don't know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with."

On May 8, one day after the book was released, the NBA legend wrote on Instagram, "I understand... I wouldn't have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best... All love, Shaq."

The 52-year-old also captioned his post, "Trust me I get it."

Shaunie, 49, has not responded publicly to her ex's comments. The Basketball Wives creator and Inside the NBA sports analyst share children Myles, 27, Shareef Rashaun, 24, Amirah Sanaa, 22, Shaqir Rashaun, 21, and Me'arah Sanaa, who turned 18 earlier this month. Shaq also has another daughter, Taahirah, 27, from a previous relationship.