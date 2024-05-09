Shaquille O'Neal made no attempt to play defense when his ex-wife made a candid confession about their marriage.
In her memoir Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms, Shaunie Henderson—who was married to the NBA star between 2002 and 2011—wrote, "Looking back, I don't know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with."
On May 8, one day after the book was released, the NBA legend wrote on Instagram, "I understand... I wouldn't have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best... All love, Shaq."
The 52-year-old also captioned his post, "Trust me I get it."
Shaunie, 49, has not responded publicly to her ex's comments. The Basketball Wives creator and Inside the NBA sports analyst share children Myles, 27, Shareef Rashaun, 24, Amirah Sanaa, 22, Shaqir Rashaun, 21, and Me'arah Sanaa, who turned 18 earlier this month. Shaq also has another daughter, Taahirah, 27, from a previous relationship.
The basketball icon has previously blamed himself for their breakup, admitting in interviews and in his own memoir, 2011 book Shaq Uncut: My Story, that he cheated on his ex.
"You don't know how good you got something till it's gone," he told E! News in December 2022. "I mentioned about having a 76,000-square-foot house and nobody in there. That was all my fault."
I didn't do the right thing," he continued, "and I definitely paid for it."
Despite their past, Shaq and Shaunie went on to co-parent their kids and he even received what Shaunie told E! News was a "courtesy invite" to her 2022 wedding to Keion Henderson, though he ultimately did not attend.
"I asked him did he want to come to the wedding. I didn't really meant it," Shaunie said on the VH1 special Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do' that year. "He was like, 'No, that's your day.'"
