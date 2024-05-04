That Jaw-Dropping Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange Elevator Ride—And More Unforgettable Met Gala Moments

It was the elevator ride that went down…in history.
Ten years ago, on May 5, 2014, Beyoncé boarded a lift with her husband Jay-Z and her sister Solange Knowles during a Met Gala after-party at The Standard hotel in New York. What happened next wouldn't break their souls, but it would practically break the internet.
Security footage later leaked to TMZ showed Solange kicking and swiping at Jay-Z in the elevator as a bodyguard tried to hold her back and Beyoncé stood to the side. And while the trio exited the building as if nothing happened—though another video shared by the outlet showed Beyoncé and Solange leaving in one car and Jay-Z in another—the BeyHive was buzzing once they saw what occurred behind those closed doors.
For its part, The Standard hotel expressed shock and disappointment over the breach of its security system and guest confidentiality—vowing to investigate "with the utmost urgency the circumstances surrounding the situation" and firing the individual who leaked the recording.
But by that point, internet sleuths had already gotten in formation to conduct their own investigation. In fact, there were so many rumors that Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange issued a joint statement to address the "great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident."
"The most important thing is that our family has worked through it," the Grammy winners told the Associated Press in a message less than two weeks later. "Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family."
They also made it clear that any "reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behavior throughout that evening are simply false." And while the situation did ring the alarm to some family discord, they reiterated they were standing together.
"At the end of the day families have problems and we're no different," Beyoncé, Solange and Jay-Z continued. "We love each other and above all we are family. We've put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same."
Of course, that was easier said than done as many fans still had one big question: What did trigger that unfortunate incident? But as time went on, the stars reemphasized they were more focused on looking towards the future than bringing up the past.
"What's important is that my family and I are all good," Solange told Lucky magazine that summer. "What we had to say collectively was in the statement that we put out, and we all feel at peace with that."
A decade later, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange still haven't directly confirmed or denied reports about what—or who—may have fueled the elevator fight. However, they have appeared to reference that night in their music.
Like when Beyoncé dropped her "***Flawless" remix with Nicki Minaj months after the incident and acknowledged, "Of course sometimes s--t go down when it's a billion dollars on an elevator." Or when Queen Bey released her 2022 song "COZY" and advised, "Might I suggest you don't f--k with my sis."
Jay-Z too seemed to give a nod to that moment on his 2017 track "Kill Jay Z," in which he rapped, "You egged Solange on / Knowin' all along, all you had to say you was wrong." And fans felt like they had déjà vu after Jay and Bey posed for pictures in an elevator together that same year—although this time they were all smiles.
While the couple has gone through challenges, as conveyed on Beyoncé's 20l6 album Lemonade, they've continued to put their love on top—raising 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy along with 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir and celebrating 16 years of marriage last month.
As for where Jay-Z and Solange stand?
"We had one disagreement ever," he said in a 2017 Rap Radar interview. "Before and after, we've been cool. She's like my sister. I will protect her. That's my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period."
