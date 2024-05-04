That Jaw-Dropping Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange Elevator Ride—And More Unforgettable Met Gala Moments

Watch : Met Gala: 50 of the Biggest Stars Who Have Slayed on Fashion’s Biggest Night!

It was the elevator ride that went down…in history.

Ten years ago, on May 5, 2014, Beyoncé boarded a lift with her husband Jay-Z and her sister Solange Knowles during a Met Gala after-party at The Standard hotel in New York. What happened next wouldn't break their souls, but it would practically break the internet.

Security footage later leaked to TMZ showed Solange kicking and swiping at Jay-Z in the elevator as a bodyguard tried to hold her back and Beyoncé stood to the side. And while the trio exited the building as if nothing happened—though another video shared by the outlet showed Beyoncé and Solange leaving in one car and Jay-Z in another—the BeyHive was buzzing once they saw what occurred behind those closed doors.

For its part, The Standard hotel expressed shock and disappointment over the breach of its security system and guest confidentiality—vowing to investigate "with the utmost urgency the circumstances surrounding the situation" and firing the individual who leaked the recording.