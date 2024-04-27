Noah Cyrus Fires Back at Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell Speculation With NSFW Message

Watch : Noah Cyrus and Tish Cyrus: Unraveling the Dominic Purcell Rumors

Noah Cyrus minced no words when confronted online about rumors of a family love triangle.

More than a month after multiple outlets reported that Miley Cyrus' sister was involved romantically with Dominic Purcell before he dated and then married their mom Tish Cyrus, the "July" singer responded to a user's comment that seemingly referenced the matter.

On April 26, Noah shared an Instagram post that read, "Dear lord, when i get i heaven please let me bring my man," quoting from Lana Del Rey's song "Young and Beautiful." That's when one person referenced the alleged love triangle, commenting on Noah's post, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?"

And Noah—whose dad is Billy Ray Cyrus—wasted no time firing back with a NSFW insult. "I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c--k," she wrote. "Just for a lil bit. Great thanks."

While the 24-year-old neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, this marks the first time she has made a public comment in response to a remark about an alleged love triangle involving her and Tish.

No member of Noah's family has commented about the allegations either. E! News previously reached out to reps for the singer, Tish and Dominic for comment but did not hear back.