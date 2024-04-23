Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Take Their Romance to Next Level With New Milestone

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's meet cute is hitting the big screen.
The couple—who got engaged in 2023—first met back in 2021 when Zoë cast Channing as the leading man in her directorial debut Blink Twice. And in the newly released trailer for the psychological thriller, Channing plays billionaire Slater King who charms two young women into joining him on his private island for a luxurious weekend getaway.
Though all seems perfect when Frida (Naomi Ackie) and Jess (Alia Shawkat) first arrive—delighted by the gourmet food and tropical locale—it's Jess' question in the newly released trailer that acts as a haunting premonition.
"So," she asks Frida in apparent jest, "do you think the human sacrifice is before or after dinner?"
As seen in the trailer, Jess' question might not seem so far-fetched as she soon disappears and Frida is forced to team up with fellow guest Sarah (Adria Arjona) to track down her friend and make it off the island alive.
In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Zoë's directorial debut features a tour de force of acting prowess in onscreen veterans Geena Davis, Simon Rex, Christian Slater and Haley Joel Osment.
And though watching a love interest play a potential murderer might not be the key to romance for everyone, Blink Twice is where Channing and Zoë's love story began. In fact, the High Fidelity star credits the Magic Mike alum as being one of her biggest supporters during filming.
"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever," she told GQ in November 2022, "he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet. I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."
And since then, their professional careers have remained a cornerstone of their romance.
"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she added to the outlet at the time. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."
Their relationship even has an important stamp of approval. Lenny Kravitz recently shared his own feelings about his daughter's future husband.
"He's a great guy," Lenny told Sherri Shepherd on the March 21 episode of Sherri. "We get on really well. We have our own relationship as well. We hang out, and we talk. He's a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class."
He also noted that for the couple who were each married once before—Channing to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Everly, and Zoë to Karl Glusman—they came into the other's lives at the right moment.
"He's very sweet, it works," Lenny continued of Channing. "It works. Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned and they're in the right place."
