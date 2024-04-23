Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Take Their Romance to Next Level With New Milestone

Watch : Lenny Kravitz Recalls Meeting Future Son-in-law Channing Tatum for the First Time

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's meet cute is hitting the big screen.

The couple—who got engaged in 2023—first met back in 2021 when Zoë cast Channing as the leading man in her directorial debut Blink Twice. And in the newly released trailer for the psychological thriller, Channing plays billionaire Slater King who charms two young women into joining him on his private island for a luxurious weekend getaway.

Though all seems perfect when Frida (Naomi Ackie) and Jess (Alia Shawkat) first arrive—delighted by the gourmet food and tropical locale—it's Jess' question in the newly released trailer that acts as a haunting premonition.

"So," she asks Frida in apparent jest, "do you think the human sacrifice is before or after dinner?"

As seen in the trailer, Jess' question might not seem so far-fetched as she soon disappears and Frida is forced to team up with fellow guest Sarah (Adria Arjona) to track down her friend and make it off the island alive.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Zoë's directorial debut features a tour de force of acting prowess in onscreen veterans Geena Davis, Simon Rex, Christian Slater and Haley Joel Osment.