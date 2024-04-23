Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Take Their Romance to Next Level With New Milestone

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's first professional collaboration is headed to the big screen. Watch the trailer for Blink Twice here.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Apr 23, 2024 6:55 PMTags
Watch: Lenny Kravitz Recalls Meeting Future Son-in-law Channing Tatum for the First Time

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's meet cute is hitting the big screen. 

The couple—who got engaged in 2023first met back in 2021 when Zoë cast Channing as the leading man in her directorial debut Blink Twice. And in the newly released trailer for the psychological thriller, Channing plays billionaire Slater King who charms two young women into joining him on his private island for a luxurious weekend getaway.

Though all seems perfect when Frida (Naomi Ackie) and Jess (Alia Shawkat) first arrive—delighted by the gourmet food and tropical locale—it's Jess' question in the newly released trailer that acts as a haunting premonition.

"So," she asks Frida in apparent jest, "do you think the human sacrifice is before or after dinner?" 

As seen in the trailer, Jess' question might not seem so far-fetched as she soon disappears and Frida is forced to team up with fellow guest Sarah (Adria Arjona) to track down her friend and make it off the island alive. 

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Zoë's directorial debut features a tour de force of acting prowess in onscreen veterans Geena DavisSimon RexChristian Slater and Haley Joel Osment

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Star-Studded Date Night

And though watching a love interest play a potential murderer might not be the key to romance for everyone, Blink Twice is where Channing and Zoë's love story began. In fact, the High Fidelity star credits the Magic Mike alum as being one of her biggest supporters during filming. 

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever," she told GQ in November 2022, "he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet. I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

And since then, their professional careers have remained a cornerstone of their romance. 

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she added to the outlet at the time. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Their relationship even has an important stamp of approval. Lenny Kravitz recently shared his own feelings about his daughter's future husband

"He's a great guy," Lenny told Sherri Shepherd on the March 21 episode of Sherri. "We get on really well. We have our own relationship as well. We hang out, and we talk. He's a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class."

 

 

He also noted that for the couple who were each married once before—Channing to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Everly, and Zoë to Karl Glusman—they came into the other's lives at the right moment. 

"He's very sweet, it works," Lenny continued of Channing. "It works. Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned and they're in the right place."

And for more on every sweet moment Channing and Zoë have shared, keep reading. 

Getty Images

Collaborators: June 2021

In a June 2021 interview with Deadline, Channing Tatum shared how honored he was that Zoë Kravitz thought to include him in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Romance Rumors: Aug. 2021

Amid rumblings of a romance, Tatum and Kravitz appeared to confirm their relationship status in Aug. 2021 with a sweet bike ride around New York City. "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," a source told E! News at the time. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

James Devaney/GC Images

Met Gala Date Night: Sept. 2021

Though they initially posed separately on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, the duo was photographed exiting the star-studded event together. Tatum even shared a photo with Kravitz on his Instagram Story from the after-party.

Instagram

First Halloween: Oct. 2021

For their first Halloween together, the pair dressed up as Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster's characters from the film Taxi Driver

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

A "Wonderful" Romance: Nov. 2022

During a chat with GQ, published in Nov. 2022, Kravitz said of Tatum, "He's just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Engaged: Oct. 2023

After over two years of dating, multiple outlets confirmed that Kravitz and Tatum are engaged to be married.

