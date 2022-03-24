Geena Davis Abruptly Drops Out of Upcoming CBS Drama Pilot

Watch : Happy Birthday Geena Davis: E! News Rewind

Geena Davis won't be headed back to the small screen after all.

Davis, who won an Oscar for 1991's Thelma & Louise, has abruptly dropped out of an untitled upcoming CBS legal drama pilot, according to Deadline.

She was set to star alongside Skylar Astin in the show, a mother-son drama following "Todd (Astin), a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family. Despite their opposing personalities, he agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother Joan, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage," per Deadline.

Joan, as you can probably guess, was supposed to be played by Geena.

The show had been filming for a couple of days before Geena's unceremonious exit, the outlet reports.

The role was set to mark Geena's first starring role on television since 2005's Commander In Chief, which earned her an Emmy nomination. Since then, she has also had lengthy guest spots on Grey's Anatomy and GLOW, as well as a supporting turn on 2016's adaptation of The Exorcist.

It is unclear what led to Geena's departure.