Channing Tatum Shares First Photo With Zoë Kravitz Amid Romance Rumors

Although it may not be a PDA-filled photo, it sure is a step up.
Just a few days after their stunning appearances at the 2021 Met Gala, Channing Tatum shared a snap of himself alongside Zoë Kravitz, Alicia Keys and singer Moses Sumney from an after-party following the fashion extravaganza.
Proving that they practically had the time of their lives dancing the night away at the party, the Step Up actor captioned his Sept. 15 Instagram Story post, "This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level." Channing concluded his caption by thanking the star-studded after-party's host, Alicia.
Just in case you may have missed it: on Monday, Sept. 13, the pair stepped out in their finest attire—sans any Crocs for the evening's festivities—to attend fashion's biggest night out. And although they didn't pose together on the infamous MET steps for the evening, the two were spotted leaving the star-studded event together.
For the special occasion, the High Fidelity actress, who has been busy directing Channing in her upcoming film debut, opted to blow us away by wearing a skin-baring chain-link look by Saint Laurent. As for the actor, he went for a classic ensemble, wearing a black Versace tuxedo.
Fans have been sent into a bit of a frenzy ever the two were spotted getting cozy during a bike ride out in NYC in mid-August. And although the two have been spending more time together working on set, a source previously confirmed to E! News that there's more to their bond than just work and fashion advice.
"There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," the insider shared. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."
Since Channing's photo has us reliving our favorite Met Gala moments all over again, check out these photos from Alicia's fun-filled after party: