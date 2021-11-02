Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Celebrate First Halloween Together With Taxi Driver Couples Costume

Watch : Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's unforgettable Halloween couples costume is getting plenty of people talkin' about them.

The twosome, who celebrated their first Halloween together this year, both shared a look to their Instagram Story on Monday, Nov. 1 of themselves channeling Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster's characters from Martin Scorsese's classic 1976 film Taxi Driver.

In the image that both posted, Channing portrayed Travis Bickle with a green jacket and jeans, along with rocking a fake mohawk and costume blood on his face. For her part, Zoë went with a floppy white hat, floral crop top and red shorts to become Iris Steensma.

The 41-year-old Magic Mike actor posted a number of other pics from their night out to his Instagram Story, including a solo shot of himself that he labeled "Travis," followed by one of the 32-year-old Big Little Liars star that he labeled "Iris."

This marks the first time Zoë has shared a photo of the couple, while Channing posted a pic to social media showing himself and the Mad Max: Fury Road standout back in September.