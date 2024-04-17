Cheryl Burke Addresses Rumors She Hooked Up With DWTS Partner Gilles Marini

Watch : Most SHOCKING "Dancing with the Stars" Moments With Ariana Madix

Cheryl Burke isn't dancing around rumors about her and Gilles Marini.

The Dancing With the Stars competitor shut down speculation that she hooked up the married Sex and the City alum while he was her celebrity partner on season eight of the reality competition show.

"We had that thing without having that thing," Cheryl told Gilles when he guested on the April 14 episode of her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast. "Chemistry."

Admitting she was aware of the rumors circulating at the time that she had "jumped your bones," Cheryl went on to insist that anything romantic between the pair was "just not the case."

"Nothing has ever happened physically between us," the 39-year-old continued. "We were very close, intimate, like in that sense, like, we were great friends. We went through our ups and downs."

As for where the speculation originated from? Cheryl reiterated that her chemistry with Gilles—who shares two kids with wife of 26 years Carole Marini—was rare.

"You can't teach that," she said. "You either have it with someone or you don't, and it was hot."